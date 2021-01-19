Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210119-N-YU572-0065 [Image 3 of 5]

    210119-N-YU572-0065

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jay Pugh 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    210119-N-YU572-0065
    PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Jan. 19, 2021) Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Adm. John Aquilino, right, and Operations Specialist 1st Class Staci Bittel receive the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine aboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Jan. 19, 2021. After being offered first to health care, emergency services, public safety, and strategic forces personnel, commands across the Pacific are moving forward with their vaccination plan. Taking the vaccine protects yourself, your coworkers, your family, and your community. The Department of Defense has full confidence in the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jay C. Pugh) (Released)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021
    Photo ID: 6487286
    VIRIN: 210119-N-YU572-0065
    Resolution: 3000x2010
    Size: 1.19 MB
    PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    vaccine
    PACFLT
    COVID

