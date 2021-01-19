210119-N-YU572-0053

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Jan. 19, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Michael Downey, assigned to Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, receives the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine aboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Jan. 19, 2021. After being offered first to health care, emergency services, public safety, and strategic forces personnel, commands across the Pacific are moving forward with their vaccination plan. Taking the vaccine protects yourself, your coworkers, your family, and your community. The Department of Defense has full confidence in the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jay C. Pugh) (Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2021 Date Posted: 01.19.2021 21:41 Photo ID: 6487285 VIRIN: 210119-N-YU572-0053 Resolution: 3000x2061 Size: 1.3 MB Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210119-N-YU572-0053 [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Jay Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.