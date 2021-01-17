U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Timothy Gowen, the adjutant general of the Maryland National Guard, converses with U.S. Army Pfc. Dylan Rupert, with the Maryland Army National Guard’s 253rd Engineer Company at the U.S. Capitol Complex in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 17, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to the District to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Brendan Cassidy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2021 Date Posted: 01.19.2021 19:00 Photo ID: 6486994 VIRIN: 210117-Z-BC424-1025 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 7.11 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maryland's Adjutant General Visits Soldiers in DC [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Brendan Cassidy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.