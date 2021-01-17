Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Maryland's Adjutant General Visits Soldiers in DC [Image 2 of 2]

    Maryland's Adjutant General Visits Soldiers in DC

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2021

    Photo by Capt. Brendan Cassidy 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Timothy Gowen, the adjutant general of the Maryland National Guard, converses with U.S. Army Pfc. Dylan Rupert, with the Maryland Army National Guard’s 253rd Engineer Company at the U.S. Capitol Complex in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 17, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to the District to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Brendan Cassidy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 19:00
    Photo ID: 6486994
    VIRIN: 210117-Z-BC424-1025
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.11 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland's Adjutant General Visits Soldiers in DC [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Brendan Cassidy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maryland's Adjutant General Visits Soldiers in DC
    Maryland's Adjutant General Visits Soldiers in DC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maryland
    National Guard
    29th MPAD
    CAPDC21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT