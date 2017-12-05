Alaska Air National Guard provides Assistance for 59th Presidential Inauguration

Alaska Air National Guard’s 168th Wing facilitated transport of more than 80 members of the Alaska National Guard to Washington D.C., where Guardsmen will support local and federal law enforcement agencies for the 59th Presidential Inauguration. The transport of Airmen and supplies is part of a historic nationwide mission bringing more than 25,000 troops to Washington D.C. National Guard Airmen and Soldiers from across the states and territories will augment the District of Columbia National Guard to provide crowd management, traffic control, communications, logistics, medical, and public affairs support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

