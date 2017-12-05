Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Alaska Air National Guard provides Assistance for 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 2 of 6]

    Alaska Air National Guard provides Assistance for 59th Presidential Inauguration

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2017

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing / Public Affairs

    Airmen from the Alaska Air National Guard board a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the Alaska Air National Guard’s 168th Wing at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. More than 80 members of the Alaska National Guard deployed to Washington D.C. to provide additional security for the 59th Presidential Inauguration in support of local and federal law enforcement agencies. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from across the states and territories will augment the District of Columbia National Guard to provide crowd management, traffic control, communications, logistics, medical, and public affairs support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 15:58
    Photo ID: 6486677
    VIRIN: 200117-Z-UF872-0002
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 13.58 MB
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Air National Guard provides Assistance for 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 6 of 6], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alaska Air National Guard provides Assistance for 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Alaska Air National Guard provides Assistance for 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Alaska Air National Guard provides Assistance for 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Alaska Air National Guard provides Assistance for 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Alaska Air National Guard provides Assistance for 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Alaska Air National Guard provides Assistance for 59th Presidential Inauguration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska Air National Guard provides Assistance for 59th Presidential Inauguration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT