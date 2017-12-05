Alaska Air National Guard provides Assistance for 59th Presidential Inauguration

Airmen from the Alaska Air National Guard board a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the Alaska Air National Guard’s 168th Wing at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. More than 80 members of the Alaska National Guard deployed to Washington D.C. to provide additional security for the 59th Presidential Inauguration in support of local and federal law enforcement agencies. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from across the states and territories will augment the District of Columbia National Guard to provide crowd management, traffic control, communications, logistics, medical, and public affairs support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

