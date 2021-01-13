Oklahoma congressional delegation visits the 507th

Sen. Brenda Stanley, Oklahoma senator, and Frank Simpson, Oklahoma senator, visit the 507th Air Refueling Wing, Jan. 13, 2020, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. During their visit they learned about the Okie mission and toured a KC-135 Stratotanker. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mary Begy)
