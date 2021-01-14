Behind the Uniform: Spc. Gregory Vilchez

Spc. Gregory Vilchez, a healthcare specialist assigned to the 104th Medical Company Area Support, Maryland Army National Guard, poses for a photo at a vaccine clinic Jan. 14, 2021 at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex in Landover, Md. Maryland Guard members are supporting the COVID-19 vaccination initiative with mobile vaccination support teams, which are providing medical and logistical support to county health departments during the global COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Enjoli Saunders)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 14:11
|Photo ID:
|6486486
|VIRIN:
|210114-Z-GZ846-081
|Resolution:
|2837x2027
|Size:
|3.69 MB
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
