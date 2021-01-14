Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behind the Uniform: Spc. Gregory Vilchez

    MD, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Enjoli Saunders 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    Spc. Gregory Vilchez, a healthcare specialist assigned to the 104th Medical Company Area Support, Maryland Army National Guard, poses for a photo at a vaccine clinic Jan. 14, 2021 at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex in Landover, Md. Maryland Guard members are supporting the COVID-19 vaccination initiative with mobile vaccination support teams, which are providing medical and logistical support to county health departments during the global COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Enjoli Saunders)

