Spc. Gregory Vilchez, a healthcare specialist assigned to the 104th Medical Company Area Support, Maryland Army National Guard, poses for a photo at a vaccine clinic Jan. 14, 2021 at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex in Landover, Md. Maryland Guard members are supporting the COVID-19 vaccination initiative with mobile vaccination support teams, which are providing medical and logistical support to county health departments during the global COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Enjoli Saunders)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2021 Date Posted: 01.19.2021 14:11 Photo ID: 6486486 VIRIN: 210114-Z-GZ846-081 Resolution: 2837x2027 Size: 3.69 MB Location: MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Behind the Uniform: Spc. Gregory Vilchez, by TSgt Enjoli Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.