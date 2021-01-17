Oklahoma National Guard to support 59th Presidential Inauguration

Oklahoma Army National Guardsmen form a line from the inside of a KC-46A Pegasus to the baggage trucks parked beside the aircraft and pass their baggage down the line onto a palette at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base (WRANGB) in Oklahoma City, Jan. 17, 2021. Three KC-46s from the 157th Air Refueling Wing made two sets of staggered flights to deliver 400 Oklahoma Guardsmen to the District of Columbia to support the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux/Released)

