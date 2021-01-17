Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oklahoma National Guard to support 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 8 of 8]

    Oklahoma National Guard to support 59th Presidential Inauguration

    WILL ROGERS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2021

    Photo by Andrew LaMoreaux  

    137th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Oklahoma Army National Guardsmen form a line from the inside of a KC-46A Pegasus to the baggage trucks parked beside the aircraft and pass their baggage down the line onto a palette at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base (WRANGB) in Oklahoma City, Jan. 17, 2021. Three KC-46s from the 157th Air Refueling Wing made two sets of staggered flights to deliver 400 Oklahoma Guardsmen to the District of Columbia to support the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 11:49
    Photo ID: 6486005
    VIRIN: 210117-Z-HL234-0219
    Resolution: 7775x5183
    Size: 37.36 MB
    Location: WILL ROGERS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Oklahoma National Guard to support 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 8 of 8], by Andrew LaMoreaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    AFSOC
    National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    Will Rogers Air National Guard Base

