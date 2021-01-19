The 960th Cyberspace Wing emblem cover image for stories that have no associated photographs or art, created Jan. 19, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. (U.S. Air Force image by Samantha Mathison)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 11:12
|Photo ID:
|6485830
|VIRIN:
|210119-F-FS041-1000
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|8.71 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 960th Cyberspace Wing cover image, by TSgt Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
COVID 19: An Opportunity in Disguise?
LEAVE A COMMENT