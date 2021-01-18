A U.S. Soldier with the 251st Engineer Company, Maine National Guard provides security support in Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni)

Date Taken: 01.18.2021
Date Posted: 01.19.2021
Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DC, US
This work, Maine National Guard Provides Security in Washington D.C. [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Jonathan Pietrantoni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.