Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Maine National Guard Provides Security in Washington D.C. [Image 1 of 2]

    Maine National Guard Provides Security in Washington D.C.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni 

    New York National Guard

    A U.S. Soldier with the 251st Engineer Company, Maine National Guard provides security support in Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 09:23
    Photo ID: 6485696
    VIRIN: 210118-Z-JN745-1015
    Resolution: 6596x4397
    Size: 14.26 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maine National Guard Provides Security in Washington D.C. [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Jonathan Pietrantoni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maine National Guard Provides Security in Washington D.C.
    Maine National Guard Provides Security in Washington D.C.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maine
    National Guard
    Maine National Guard
    CAPDC21
    PI59

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT