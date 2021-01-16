Michigan National Guard to join support effort for Inauguration in Washington, D.C.

Michigan Army and Air National Guard members prepare for mobilization for inauguration support, Fort Custer Training Center, Augusta, Michigan, Jan. 16, 2021. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer approved the deployment of several hundred Michigan National Guard members to Washington, D.C. ahead of President-elect Joseph Biden’s inauguration. This authorization comes in response to a request for assistance from the National Guard Bureau. Men and women from the Michigan National Guard will join National Guard members from numerous other states to augment the District of Columbia National Guard, providing additional security and traffic control in and around the Capitol, National Mall and the White House. Communications, logistical and medical support may also be provided. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

