    Michigan National Guard to join support effort for Inauguration in Washington, D.C. [Image 30 of 46]

    Michigan National Guard to join support effort for Inauguration in Washington, D.C.

    AUGUSTA, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker 

    Michigan National Guard

    Michigan Army and Air National Guard members prepare for mobilization for inauguration support, Fort Custer Training Center, Augusta, Michigan, Jan. 16, 2021. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer approved the deployment of several hundred Michigan National Guard members to Washington, D.C. ahead of President-elect Joseph Biden’s inauguration. This authorization comes in response to a request for assistance from the National Guard Bureau. Men and women from the Michigan National Guard will join National Guard members from numerous other states to augment the District of Columbia National Guard, providing additional security and traffic control in and around the Capitol, National Mall and the White House. Communications, logistical and medical support may also be provided. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 07:30
    Photo ID: 6485616
    VIRIN: 210116-Z-LI010-1030
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: AUGUSTA, MI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan National Guard to join support effort for Inauguration in Washington, D.C. [Image 46 of 46], by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Michigan
    Guard
    Inauguration
    Air Force
    Army

