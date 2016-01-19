Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General Quarters Aboard USS Porter [Image 3 of 3]

    General Quarters Aboard USS Porter

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.19.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    210116-N-BM428-0055 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 16, 2021) Sailors stay low to the ground while using Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) to fight a simulated fire in the main engine space of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) during a general quarters drill, Jan. 16, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2016
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 05:04
    VIRIN: 210116-N-BM428-0055
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General Quarters Aboard USS Porter [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    #C6F
    #FDNF
    #firefighting
    #DDG78
    #USSPorter
    #9thPatrol

