210116-N-BM428-0055 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 16, 2021) Sailors stay low to the ground while using Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) to fight a simulated fire in the main engine space of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) during a general quarters drill, Jan. 16, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2016 Date Posted: 01.19.2021 05:04 Photo ID: 6485568 VIRIN: 210116-N-BM428-0055 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 939.4 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, General Quarters Aboard USS Porter [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.