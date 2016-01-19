General Quarters Aboard USS Porter

210116-N-BM428-0042 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 16, 2021) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Ashley, Bass communicates with her team during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), Jan. 16, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

