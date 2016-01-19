210116-N-BM428-0041 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 16, 2021) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Ashley Bass, center, attached to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) recieves training from Damage Control Training Team members during a general quarters drill, Jan. 16, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2016 Date Posted: 01.19.2021 05:04 Photo ID: 6485565 VIRIN: 210116-N-BM428-0041 Resolution: 4231x2933 Size: 946.02 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, General Quarters Aboard USS Porter [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.