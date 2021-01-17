Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bomber task force flying through CENTCOM

    Bomber task force flying through CENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Carnes 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force pilot flies a KC-135R Stratotanker during a bomber task force mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Jan. 17, 2021. The bomber deployment underscores the U.S. military's commitment to regional security and demonstrates a unique ability to rapidly deploy on short notice. The B-52 is a long-range, heavy bomber that is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet and provides the United States with a global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Sean Carnes)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 03:51
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Bomber task force flying through CENTCOM [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Sean Carnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    USAF
    KC-135R
    Bomber Task Force
    B-52 Stratofortresses

