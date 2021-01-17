U.S. Air Force pilot flies a KC-135R Stratotanker during a bomber task force mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Jan. 17, 2021. The bomber deployment underscores the U.S. military's commitment to regional security and demonstrates a unique ability to rapidly deploy on short notice. The B-52 is a long-range, heavy bomber that is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet and provides the United States with a global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Sean Carnes)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 03:51
|Photo ID:
|6485540
|VIRIN:
|210117-F-CC297-0179
|Resolution:
|4181x2782
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Bomber task force flying through CENTCOM [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Sean Carnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
