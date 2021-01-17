A U.S. Air Force Airmen preflights a KC-135 Stratotanker in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility during a bomber task force mission Jan. 17, 2021. The bomber deployment underscores the U.S. military's commitment to regional security and demonstrates a unique ability to rapidly deploy on short notice. The B-52 is a long-range, heavy bomber that is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet and provides the United States with a global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Sean Carnes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2021 Date Posted: 01.19.2021 03:51 Photo ID: 6485531 VIRIN: 210117-F-CC297-0022 Resolution: 4054x2697 Size: 5.52 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bomber task force flying through CENTCOM [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Sean Carnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.