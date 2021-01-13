Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Physical therapy: Run, walk, run again [Image 3 of 5]

    Physical therapy: Run, walk, run again

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Gonzales 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Randy Sayer, 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron physical therapy technician, performs flexibility training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 13, 2021. Patients utilize a BOSU ball during physical therapy to increase flexibility, strength and core muscles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Gonzales)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 03:40
    Photo ID: 6485521
    VIRIN: 210113-F-BH697-1044
    Resolution: 6823x4656
    Size: 15.59 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Physical therapy: Run, walk, run again [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jennifer Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Physical therapy: Run, walk, run again
    Physical therapy: Run, walk, run again
    Physical therapy: Run, walk, run again
    Physical therapy: Run, walk, run again
    Physical therapy: Run, walk, run again

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Physical therapy: Run, walk, run again

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    physical therapy
    exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT