Physical therapy: Run, walk, run again

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Randy Sayer, 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron physical therapy technician, performs flexibility training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 13, 2021. Patients utilize a BOSU ball during physical therapy to increase flexibility, strength and core muscles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Gonzales)
|01.13.2021
|01.19.2021 03:40
|6485521
|210113-F-BH697-1044
|6823x4656
|15.59 MB
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|1
|3
