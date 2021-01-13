U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Spencer Carrier, 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron physical therapist, explains foam rolling to Staff Sgt. Randy Sayer, 86th OMRS physical therapy technician, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 13, 2021. Foam rolling is a technique patients can use to help increase flexibility in their back or soothe muscle knots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Gonzales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2021 Date Posted: 01.19.2021 03:40 Photo ID: 6485520 VIRIN: 210113-F-BH697-1026 Resolution: 7060x4912 Size: 18.3 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Physical therapy: Run, walk, run again [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jennifer Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.