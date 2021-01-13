Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Physical therapy: Run, walk, run again

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Gonzales 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Spencer Carrier, 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron physical therapist, performs a stretch on Staff Sgt. Randy Sayer, 86th OMRS physical therapy technician, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 13, 2021. Stretches like this are performed as an assessment for lower back flexibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Gonzales)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Physical therapy: Run, walk, run again [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jennifer Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    physical therapy
    exercise

