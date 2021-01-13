U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Spencer Carrier, 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron physical therapist, performs a stretch on Staff Sgt. Randy Sayer, 86th OMRS physical therapy technician, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 13, 2021. Stretches like this are performed as an assessment for lower back flexibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Gonzales)
This work, Physical therapy: Run, walk, run again [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jennifer Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Physical therapy: Run, walk, run again
