The U.S. Supreme Court has increased security measures added to the exterior, Washington, D.C., Jan. 17, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2021 23:39
|Photo ID:
|6485339
|VIRIN:
|210117-Z-MC713-1059
|Resolution:
|5435x3623
|Size:
|12.15 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, National Guard Members Supper the 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
