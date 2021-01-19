Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    VP-8 Taxis Down Snowy Flight Line

    VP-8 Taxis Down Snowy Flight Line

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    210119-N-EJ241-1012

    MISAWA, Japan (Jan. 19, 2021) – A P-8A Poseidon, assigned to the “Fighting Tigers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 8, taxis down the flight line at Misawa Air Base during snowy conditions. VP-8 is currently deployed to Naval Air Facility Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 23:15
    Photo ID: 6485320
    VIRIN: 210119-N-EJ241-1012
    Resolution: 5019x3341
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-8 Taxis Down Snowy Flight Line, by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Aircraft

    TAGS

    NAF Misawa
    Poseidon
    VP-8
    Fighting Tigers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT