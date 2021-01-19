VP-8 Taxis Down Snowy Flight Line

210119-N-EJ241-1012



MISAWA, Japan (Jan. 19, 2021) – A P-8A Poseidon, assigned to the “Fighting Tigers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 8, taxis down the flight line at Misawa Air Base during snowy conditions. VP-8 is currently deployed to Naval Air Facility Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

