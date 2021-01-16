Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard supports federal and District authorities

    National Guard supports federal and District authorities

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers walk a security patrol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 16, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 16:54
    Photo ID: 6485150
    VIRIN: 210116-Z-NI803-1633
    Resolution: 4548x3032
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard supports federal and District authorities [Image 27 of 27], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    Washington D.C.
    CAPDC21
    PI59

