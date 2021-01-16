Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CBP supports the 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 4 of 4]

    CBP supports the 59th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Photo by Jaime Rodriguez Sr 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    A U.S. Customs and Border Protection tactical communications truck sits in front of the Washinton Monument helping to secure Washington D.C. in advance of the 59th Presidential Inauguration. January 16, 2021. U.S. Customs and Border Protection photo by Jaime Rodriguez Sr.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 13:04
    Photo ID: 6484947
    VIRIN: 210116-H-PX819-006
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 12.06 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP supports the 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 4 of 4], by Jaime Rodriguez Sr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CBP supports the 59th Presidential Inauguration
    CBP supports the 59th Presidential Inauguration
    CBP supports the 59th Presidential Inauguration
    CBP supports the 59th Presidential Inauguration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Inauguration2021
    cbpinaugsec2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT