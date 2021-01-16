CBP supports the 59th Presidential Inauguration

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection tactical communications truck sits in front of the Washinton Monument helping to secure Washington D.C. in advance of the 59th Presidential Inauguration. January 16, 2021. U.S. Customs and Border Protection photo by Jaime Rodriguez Sr.

