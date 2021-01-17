New Jersey and Hawaii Army National Guard Soldiers coordinate traffic management efforts for 59th Presidential Inauguration

U.S. Army Master Sgt. William Kapana, with the Hawaii Army National Guard, reviews a traffic control plan in support of federal and district authorities during the 59th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 17, 2021, Washington, D.C. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities Leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson)

