    Hawaii National Guard Soldiers set up work space for 59th Presidential Inauguration support

    Hawaii National Guard Soldiers set up work space for 59th Presidential Inauguration support

    ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    Hawaii Army National Guard Soldiers set-up a temporary operation center at the District of Columbia Armory, Jan. 17, 2021, Washington, D.C. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities Leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 09:29
    Photo ID: 6484806
    VIRIN: 210117-Z-IX631-1002
    Resolution: 5304x7952
    Size: 16.21 MB
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii National Guard Soldiers set up work space for 59th Presidential Inauguration support [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Inauguration
    Hawaii
    National Guard
    CAPDC21
    487th Infantry Brigade

