New Jersey and Hawaii Army National Guard Soldiers coordinate traffic management efforts for 59th Presidential Inauguration

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Ray Yamane, with the Hawaii Army National Guard, talks with a representative from the Incident Management Agency while reviewing deployment locations for National Guard Soldiers and Airmen to assist with traffic management during the 59th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 17, 2021, Washington, D.C. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities Leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson)

