New Jersey and Hawaii Army National Guard Soldiers coordinate traffic management efforts for 59th Presidential Inauguration

U.S Army Maj. Rob Roma, with the New Jersey National Guard, discusses National Guard traffic management capabilities for the 59th Presidential Inauguration while meeting with federal and district officials in Washington, D.C., Jan. 17, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities Leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson)

