U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Virginia Army National Guard’s 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team stand guard around the temporary perimeter of the U.S. Capitol building Jan. 16, 2021, in Washington, D.C. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr)

Date Taken: 01.16.2021 Date Posted: 01.18.2021 Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US This work, 116th IBCT Soldiers stand guard in Washington, D.C. [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Bryan Myhr