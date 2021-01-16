192nd Wing Airmen stand guard in Washington, D.C.

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Virginia National Guard

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the Virginia National Guard’s 192nd Security Forces Squadron, 192nd Mission Support Group, 192nd Wing stand guard around the temporary perimeter of the U.S. Capitol building Jan. 16, 2021, in Washington, D.C. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 09:09
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
