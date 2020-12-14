Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Command Team of Task Force Spartan, MG Patrick Hamilton and CSM Mark Horn visited Task Force Iron Castle Engineers. [Image 6 of 8]

    Command Team of Task Force Spartan, MG Patrick Hamilton and CSM Mark Horn visited Task Force Iron Castle Engineers.

    KUWAIT

    12.14.2020

    Photo by 1st Lt. Adam Krueger 

    16th Engineer Brigade Public Affairs

    Command Team of Task Force Spartan, MG Patrick Hamilton and CSM Mark Horn visited Task Force Iron Castle Engineers. The senior leaders met with COL Andrew Stone and CSM Abraham Johnson, visiting various construction sites underway in the Theater Engineer Brigade. The Engineers continuously work to improve installations in the CENTCOM Area of Responsibility, allowing our U.S. and partner forces to maintain operations now and into the future.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2020
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 08:06
    Photo ID: 6484794
    VIRIN: 201214-A-IO915-0008
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 625.14 KB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Team of Task Force Spartan, MG Patrick Hamilton and CSM Mark Horn visited Task Force Iron Castle Engineers. [Image 8 of 8], by 1LT Adam Krueger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Command Team of Task Force Spartan, MG Patrick Hamilton and CSM Mark Horn visited Task Force Iron Castle Engineers.
    Command Team of Task Force Spartan, MG Patrick Hamilton and CSM Mark Horn visited Task Force Iron Castle Engineers.
    Command Team of Task Force Spartan, MG Patrick Hamilton and CSM Mark Horn visited Task Force Iron Castle Engineers.
    Command Team of Task Force Spartan, MG Patrick Hamilton and CSM Mark Horn visited Task Force Iron Castle Engineers.
    Command Team of Task Force Spartan, MG Patrick Hamilton and CSM Mark Horn visited Task Force Iron Castle Engineers.
    Command Team of Task Force Spartan, MG Patrick Hamilton and CSM Mark Horn visited Task Force Iron Castle Engineers.
    Command Team of Task Force Spartan, MG Patrick Hamilton and CSM Mark Horn visited Task Force Iron Castle Engineers.
    Command Team of Task Force Spartan, MG Patrick Hamilton and CSM Mark Horn visited Task Force Iron Castle Engineers.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Task Force Spartan
    Ohio National Guard
    16th Engineer Brigade
    36th Infantry Division
    36ID
    Task Force Iron Castle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT