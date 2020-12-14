Command Team of Task Force Spartan, MG Patrick Hamilton and CSM Mark Horn visited Task Force Iron Castle Engineers. The senior leaders met with COL Andrew Stone and CSM Abraham Johnson, visiting various construction sites underway in the Theater Engineer Brigade. The Engineers continuously work to improve installations in the CENTCOM Area of Responsibility, allowing our U.S. and partner forces to maintain operations now and into the future.

