Spc. Bean, 39th Signal Strategic Battalion performs an 8-Mile road march, Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, during the 39th Signal Strategic Battalion Best Warrior Competition (BWC), Dec. 10, 2020. (U.S. Army photo Mr. Henri Cambier)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2021 07:20
|Photo ID:
|6484771
|VIRIN:
|201210-A-HZ738-0189
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|14.44 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WAL, BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion Best Warrior Competition [Image 12 of 12], by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
