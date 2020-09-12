Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    39th Strategic Signal Battalion Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 12]

    39th Strategic Signal Battalion Best Warrior Competition

    CHIèVRES, WAL, BELGIUM

    12.09.2020

    Photo by Henri Cambier 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Sgt. Cabera, 39th Signal Strategic Battalion, provides care under fire, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, during the 39th Signal Strategic Battalion Best Warrior Competition (BWC), Dec. 9, 2020. (U.S. Army photo Mr. Henri Cambier)

     

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2020
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 07:20
    Photo ID: 6484769
    VIRIN: 201209-A-HZ738-0149
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 19.24 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WAL, BE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion Best Warrior Competition [Image 12 of 12], by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    39th Strategic Signal Battalion Best Warrior Competition
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion Best Warrior Competition
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion Best Warrior Competition
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion Best Warrior Competition
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion Best Warrior Competition
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion Best Warrior Competition
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion Best Warrior Competition
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion Best Warrior Competition
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion Best Warrior Competition
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion Best Warrior Competition
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion Best Warrior Competition
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion Best Warrior Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    Training
    39th Signal Battalion
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT