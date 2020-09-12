39th Strategic Signal Battalion Best Warrior Competition

U.S. Soldiers, 39th Signal Strategic Battalion carry mannequins for a stress shooting exercise at the Engagement Skill Trainer (EST), Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, during the 39th Signal Strategic Battalion Best Warrior Competition (BWC), Dec. 9, 2020. (U.S. Army photo Mr. Henri Cambier)
