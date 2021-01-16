U.S. Soldiers with the Utah National Guard stand guard near the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., Jan.16, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jordan Hack)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2021 Date Posted: 01.18.2021 07:00 Photo ID: 6484762 VIRIN: 210116-Z-PL204-1022 Resolution: 1365x2048 Size: 1.71 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Utah National Guard supports 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Jordan Hack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.