U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Mike Sherratt, command sergeant major, 2nd Battalion, 222nd Field Artillery Regiment , Utah National Guard, briefs soldiers in Washington, D.C., Jan. 16, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington, D.C. to supplement federal and district authorities responsible for securing the U.S. Capitol for the 59th presidential inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jordan Hack)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2021 07:00
|Photo ID:
|6484755
|VIRIN:
|210116-Z-PL204-1007
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|758.2 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Utah National Guard supports 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Jordan Hack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT