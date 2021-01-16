U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Mike Sherratt, command sergeant major, 2nd Battalion, 222nd Field Artillery Regiment , Utah National Guard, briefs soldiers in Washington, D.C., Jan. 16, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington, D.C. to supplement federal and district authorities responsible for securing the U.S. Capitol for the 59th presidential inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jordan Hack)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2021 Date Posted: 01.18.2021 07:00 Photo ID: 6484755 VIRIN: 210116-Z-PL204-1007 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 758.2 KB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Utah National Guard supports 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Jordan Hack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.