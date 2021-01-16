Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Utah National Guard supports 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 2 of 9]

    Utah National Guard supports 59th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jordan Hack 

    65th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Mike Sherratt, command sergeant major, 2nd Battalion, 222nd Field Artillery Regiment , Utah National Guard, briefs soldiers in Washington, D.C., Jan. 16, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington, D.C. to supplement federal and district authorities responsible for securing the U.S. Capitol for the 59th presidential inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jordan Hack)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 07:00
    Photo ID: 6484755
    VIRIN: 210116-Z-PL204-1007
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 758.2 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Utah National Guard supports 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Jordan Hack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Utah National Guard supports 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Utah National Guard supports 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Utah National Guard supports 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Utah National Guard supports 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Utah National Guard supports 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Utah National Guard supports 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Utah National Guard supports 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Utah National Guard supports 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Utah National Guard supports 59th Presidential Inauguration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Utah
    National Guard
    CAPDC21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT