U.S. Soldiers with the Utah National Guard stage themselves outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 16, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jordan Hack)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2021 07:00
|Photo ID:
|6484754
|VIRIN:
|210116-Z-PL204-1006
|Resolution:
|1365x2048
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Utah National Guard supports 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Jordan Hack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
