Brooklyn, New York Sailor Honored as Camp Lemonnier Hero in the Spotlight

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Navy Builder 2nd Class Jody Sambury of Brooklyn N.Y., feeds lumber into a wood planer machine located in Self Help, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 12, 2021. Sambury runs Self Help, the base’s wood shop responsible for building and repairing structures, carpentry, painting and other operational needs. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

