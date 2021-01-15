U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Nathaniel Unruh, 380th Expeditionary Communications Squadron Client Systems section chief, shows off his “Excellent” fitness shirt at Al Dhafra Air Base, Jan. 15, 2021. Unruh was one of the first Airmen to earn the distinguished shirt for accepting the Commanders-Chief challenge, which requires participants to either earn an “excellent” score in a volunteer fitness test or log 10 five-kilometer, Saturday morning runs during their deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Guerrisky)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.17.2021 23:14 Photo ID: 6484673 VIRIN: 210115-F-HJ760-1001 Resolution: 4700x3136 Size: 2.48 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, An "Excellent" challenge, by SrA Aaron Guerrisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.