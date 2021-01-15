An "Excellent" challenge

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Nathaniel Unruh, 380th Expeditionary Communications Squadron Client Systems section chief, shows off his “Excellent” fitness shirt at Al Dhafra Air Base, Jan. 15, 2021. Unruh was one of the first Airmen to earn the distinguished shirt for accepting the Commanders-Chief challenge, which requires participants to either earn an “excellent” score in a volunteer fitness test or log 10 five-kilometer, Saturday morning runs during their deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Guerrisky)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2021 23:14
|Photo ID:
|6484673
|VIRIN:
|210115-F-HJ760-1001
|Resolution:
|4700x3136
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
