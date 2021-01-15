Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    An "Excellent" challenge

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Aaron Guerrisky 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Nathaniel Unruh, 380th Expeditionary Communications Squadron Client Systems section chief, shows off his “Excellent” fitness shirt at Al Dhafra Air Base, Jan. 15, 2021. Unruh was one of the first Airmen to earn the distinguished shirt for accepting the Commanders-Chief challenge, which requires participants to either earn an “excellent” score in a volunteer fitness test or log 10 five-kilometer, Saturday morning runs during their deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Guerrisky)

