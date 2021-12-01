Minnesota National Guard Spc. Kaylea Miller, a medic with C Co 134th BSB, prepares for an after-action review by placing her protective equipment on the ground following a casualty movement training exercise at Medical Simulations Training Center (MSTC) Jan. 12, 2021, on Camp Ripley, Minn. Soldiers from various states recertified their skills to maintain individual readiness. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2021 Date Posted: 01.17.2021 21:32 Photo ID: 6484620 VIRIN: 210112-Z-DY230-2019 Resolution: 1824x2736 Size: 1.03 MB Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Medics train with 175th RTI [Image 20 of 20], by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.