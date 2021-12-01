Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Medics train with 175th RTI [Image 17 of 20]

    Army Medics train with 175th RTI

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    National Guard medics attending a course with the 175th Regional Training Institute take part in a casualty movement exercise at Medical Simulations Training Center (MSTC) Jan. 12, 2021, at Camp Ripley, MN. Soldiers from various states recertified their skills to maintain individual readiness. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    TAGS

    Wyoming National Guard
    Medic
    Minnesota National Guard
    Utah National Guard
    Simulations
    Casualty Movement

