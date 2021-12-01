Minnesota National Guard medics from C Co 134th BSB Spc. Alysha Scharmer and Spc. Molly Sompor drag Pfc. Tajanae Henderson, a casualty during an exercise at the Medical Simulations Training Center (MSTC) Jan. 12, 2021, on Camp Ripley, Minn. Soldiers from various states recertified their skills to maintain individual and combat readiness. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2021 Date Posted: 01.17.2021 21:31 Photo ID: 6484615 VIRIN: 210112-Z-DY230-2014 Resolution: 1211x1774 Size: 581.24 KB Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Medics train with 175th RTI [Image 20 of 20], by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.