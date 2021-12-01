Minnesota National Guard Pfc. Hyleng Thaos, a medic from C Co 134th BSB, fires rounds from a paintball gun during an exercise at the Medical Simulations Training Center (MSTC), Jan. 12, 2021 on Camp Ripley. Soldiers from various states recertified their skills to maintain individual readiness. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2021 Date Posted: 01.17.2021 21:31 Photo ID: 6484608 VIRIN: 210112-Z-DY230-2005 Resolution: 2722x1815 Size: 1.26 MB Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Medics train with 175th RTI [Image 20 of 20], by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.