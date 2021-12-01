Utah National Guard Spc. Jaden Mchoes, a medic from 744th EN co, covers Pfc. Hyleng Thao while he provides care to a casualty during a training exercise at Medical Simulations Training Center (MSTC) Jan. 12, 2021, at Camp Ripley, MN. Soldiers from various states recertified their skills to maintain individual readiness. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2021 Date Posted: 01.17.2021 21:31 Photo ID: 6484607 VIRIN: 210112-Z-DY230-2004 Resolution: 2722x1815 Size: 1019.55 KB Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Medics train with 175th RTI [Image 20 of 20], by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.