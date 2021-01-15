Utah National Guard supports 59th Presidential Inauguration

U.S. Soldiers with the Utah National Guard work together to offload equipment and personal gear at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 15, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington, D.C. to supplement federal and district authorities responsible for securing the U.S. Capitol for the 59th presidential inauguration. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jordan Hack)

