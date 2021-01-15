U.S. Soldiers with the Utah National Guard work together to offload equipment and personal gear at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 15, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington, D.C. to supplement federal and district authorities responsible for securing the U.S. Capitol for the 59th presidential inauguration. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jordan Hack)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2021 18:16
|Photo ID:
|6484535
|VIRIN:
|210115-Z-PL204-1011
|Resolution:
|920x1259
|Size:
|513.97 KB
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Utah National Guard supports 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Jordan Hack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
