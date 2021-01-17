Spc. Tawana Thomas, center, with the Virgin Islands Army National Guard, conducts a shift change briefing to Soldiers coming on duty in Washington, D.C. , Jan. 17, 2021.



National Guard members from several states have traveled to the National Capital Region to support federal and District authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

This work, VING members conduct changing of shifts, by CPT Marcia Bruno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.