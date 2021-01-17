Spc. Tawana Thomas, center, with the Virgin Islands Army National Guard, conducts a shift change briefing to Soldiers coming on duty in Washington, D.C. , Jan. 17, 2021.
National Guard members from several states have traveled to the National Capital Region to support federal and District authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2021 14:06
|Photo ID:
|6484456
|VIRIN:
|210117-A-JK506-176
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VING members conduct changing of shifts, by CPT Marcia Bruno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT