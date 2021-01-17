Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VING members conduct changing of shifts

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2021

    Photo by Capt. Marcia Bruno 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Tawana Thomas, center, with the Virgin Islands Army National Guard, conducts a shift change briefing to Soldiers coming on duty in Washington, D.C. , Jan. 17, 2021.

    National Guard members from several states have traveled to the National Capital Region to support federal and District authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

    TAGS

    State
    National Guard
    St. Thomas
    VING
    CAPDC21
    59th Presidential Inauguration

