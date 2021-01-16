Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    High Speed Sync Photography Training

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Senior Airman Zoe Wockenfuss, assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, poses for a photo during high speed sync photography training in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, Jan. 16, 2021, near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.17.2021 12:55
    Photo ID: 6484420
    VIRIN: 210116-Z-EY983-1062
    Resolution: 4912x7360
    Size: 4.29 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, High Speed Sync Photography Training [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pittsburgh
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    171 ARW
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    171 Air Refueling Wing

